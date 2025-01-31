Still a big club – Ange Postecoglou says Spurs remain attractive for new players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham remain an attractive proposition for new players ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, according to Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are in desperate need of reinforcements with nine first-teamers unavailable for the trip to Brentford on Sunday.

It has been a similar story across the last two months and while Postecoglou has repeatedly called for his depleted squad to be given help, the club are yet to sign an outfield player going into the final days of the transfer window.

Talks have taken place with Bayern Munich over the potential signing of Mathys Tel, the PA news agency understands, but the 19-year-old forward has reportedly rejected the move.

Tottenham can still end a 17-year trophy drought this term with key Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League fixtures to come during the next six weeks, but have dropped to 15th in the Premier League to raise relegation fears.

“It depends what the players are looking for,” Postecoglou said on potential new signings.

“You can look at it two ways, OK the league form is not great but there’s some pretty big possibilities to have success here in the last three or four months.

“It’s still a big club, it’s still a club that can challenge for honours and it’s whether the player sees the potential that we see right now, or certainly that I see. If it’s too much of a hard sell, it’s probably not the right one for us.

“You need a bit of discipline. The one thing I don’t want to do is bring somebody in who is just going to be another body.

“I don’t think that serves any purpose knowing what we’ve got coming. That aside, there is definitely a need for us and has been a need. That’s why we’ve been looking for a player or two to help us with what’s ahead, but they have to be the right types and fit in with what we’re doing.

“I guess that’s the tricky bit. There are plenty of players available but are they going to be the right ones? That’s the question for us.”

Spurs’ focus has largely been on a new attacker this month, but a knee injury to Radu Dragusin in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Elfsborg could increase the need for an extra centre-back to be signed.

Postecoglou added: “We’ll let it settle down and obviously get some information over the weekend. Not available for the weekend at the moment.

“I think depending on the extent of Radu, it might be an area we need to look at and certainly this weekend (we are) exploring some options.”

Postecoglou was tight-lipped on France Under-21 international Tel on Friday, saying: “I usually find out at the tail end of this stuff what’s going on.

“Obviously we’re exploring some opportunities in the last couple of days of the window to see what we can do, but nothing’s across my desk yet.

“I reckon the way the world works, you’ll probably find out before me, mate!”

Tottenham declined to comment on reports claiming Tel has rejected a move to the club when contacted by PA.

Despite a new problem for Dragusin, first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is close to a return following a fractured ankle sustained at Manchester City in November.

“He’s training now with (Rob) Burchy and the keepers, that’s the first good sign,” Postecoglou said. “With him, over the next week or 10 days I’d expect him to be available.”