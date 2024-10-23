Ange Postecoglou pays tribute to Bill Nicholson on 20th anniversary of his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ange Postecoglou has paid tribute to Bill Nicholson on the 20th anniversary of the former Tottenham manager’s death, saying he left the “ultimate legacy”.

Nicholson won eight major trophies during a decorated 16-year spell in charge of Spurs and was also a player in their First Division title triumph of 1951.

Postecoglou was only nine when Nicholson left Tottenham in 1974 but is well aware of his achievements and can feel his impact on the club even half a century on from his time as manager.

“I always had a real fascination with great managers and he is certainly one of them,” Postecoglou said of Nicholson ahead of Thursday’s Europa League home tie with AZ Alkmaar.

“You always measure that by obviously the success they have and that’s one fairly obvious way to look at a tenure of a manager, but legacy is much more important.

“He is one of those figures like very few who has left an indelible mark that will always be here, because it wasn’t just about winning. It was how they won, the way he carried himself, the kind of person he was and those kind of things I often say are far more important than achievements.

“I would say he has left the ultimate legacy really, because I think in many ways how the club is defined and wants to be defined is very much the qualities and values he brought.

“It is 20 years since his passing, but certainly time has not diminished his influence and you feel it even to the present day.

People talk about my high line, but watch the Dutch in 1974 and you'll see something even more radical than me. I've got a bit of a way to go Ange Postecoglou

“I’ve said before I feel like there is a synergy between what the club aspires to be and who I am and what I’ve been.

“I think it certainly helps me because when I am unwavering in my belief going forward, I’d like to think it is aligned with what the club wants and I am not going against the grain so to speak.”

The visit of AZ also rekindles memories of his childhood for Postecoglou, who was influenced by the great Netherlands team which finished runners-up in the 1974 World Cup.

He reflected: “Great influence. The whole ‘Total Football’ era was when I first fell in love with the game.

“And 74 World Cup, probably the pinnacle of ‘Total Football’, was also Australia’s first time in a World Cup – 2am I was up watching a grainy black and white TV and fascinated by the way the Dutch went about their football.

“Johan Cruyff I think was a genius in many respects, not just as a footballer but also a football thinker, so a great influence. That sort of filtered into Australian football.

“We’ve had Guus Hiddink, who took us to the next World Cup and many Dutch coaches have come through there. It has been a strong influence.

“People talk about my high line, but watch the Dutch in 1974 and you’ll see something even more radical than me. I’ve got a bit of a way to go.”

Spurs will be without captain Son Heung-min against AZ after he missed training on Wednesday due to muscle soreness.

Richarlison is expected to make his first start of the season after a longstanding calf issue, but fit-again Wilson Odobert will likely have to settle for a place on the bench.