Micky van de Ven gives honest verdict on Ange Postecoglou sacking

Micky van de Ven has opened up on the decision to sack Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham manager, labelling it as a “strange” choice by Daniel Levy.

Postecoglou was dismissed last week just 16 days after leading Spurs to the Europa League, with it determined that a first trophy in 17 years was not enough to redeem the Aussie after a dismal domestic season.

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League, racking up just 38 points from as many games in what was their worst league campaign in over a century.

Van de Ven, who was signed by Postecoglou and was last season ever-present in his starting XI when not injured, has questioned the call to cut ties with the manager, citing his relationship with the squad.

“That was ultimately a choice from the club," he told Voetbal Zone, fresh off scoring in the Netherlands’ 8-0 drubbing of Malta. "We, as players, have little to say about that.

“Of course, he is the first coach in a long time who has won a trophy has had success at Spurs. So if you look at it that way, it is of course a strange choice.

“It is a choice from the club about which we have little to say, so we will see what happens now. Of course, we see some rumours about the Brentford head coach [Frank], who it will probably be. So yes, a choice from the club about which we have little to say.

Micky van de Ven with former Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou ( PA Wire )

“I think many of the players got along with [Postecoglou] well. And of course, what I say, he is the first coach who has brought success to Spurs in a long time. That also shows that he has a certain quality. That also means that he has a winning mentality. 100 per cent.

“From that, you would of course say that it is strange that he was fired. What we have shown in the Premier League is, of course, unacceptable. That would, of course, have multiple factors, but that would not only have been the coach.”

Van de Ven will be preparing for the arrival of his replacement, which looks near certain to be Thomas Frank, with only the matter of compensation fee yet to be agreed with Brentford.

