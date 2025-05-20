No ‘clown’ Ange Postecoglou hopes to remain Spurs boss whatever outcome in final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou told his critics he was not a “clown” after he revealed his desire to remain Tottenham boss whatever happened in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Speculation over Postecoglou’s future has been rife throughout Spurs’ run to Bilbao with make-or-break ties against AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt navigated.

With Tottenham down in 17th in the Premier League, Postecoglou admitted last month the “general sentiment” was he would leave even if he ended the club’s 17-year trophy drought, but during a fiery press conference at San Mames, the embattled head coach felt his work in north London was far from finished.

“I don’t think my job is done here,” Postecoglou claimed before Wednesday’s showpiece with Manchester United.

“I really feel like we are building something and what a trophy does is hopefully accelerate that. So, I still think there is work to be done.

“It is quite obvious with the challenges we’ve had this year, which I think are well chronicled, but there is some reasoning in the context of that, but also there has been some growth I would like to see through.

“Whether that happens or not is not that important right now, but I don’t think far from it is this job finished. I certainly feel there is some growth there that we can take this club to where it needs to be.

“I’ve been in this position before where the big game was the last game I managed. It’s not unusual territory for me.

“I have always navigated it pretty well because for me, nothing is more important than my responsibility for this football club and its fans that tomorrow me, the players, our mind is only on one thing and that is to create something special.”

Spurs’ domestic struggles mean Postecoglou has presided over the club’s worst ever Premier League campaign with a record tally of 21 defeats, but he also stands on the brink of the holy grail – eagerly-awaited silverware.

Asked about the fine line of infamy versus legendary status, Postecoglou snapped: “I’ll tell you one thing, irrespective of what happens tomorrow, I’m not a clown and I never will be.

“I’m really disappointed that you would use such terminology about a person who for 26 years without any favours from anyone has worked his way to a position where he’s leading out a club in a European major competition (final).”

Postecoglou played down Lucas Bergvall’s chances of being fit to face United after an ankle injury, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski (both knee) also sidelined, but Pape Sarr is available.

The big choice for the Australian ahead of his 100th game in charge of Spurs is who will provide creativity in a three-man midfield alongside Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Wilson Odobert was used in the attacking midfield role at Aston Villa, but another alternative is to drop Dominic Solanke slightly deeper.

Despite continuous discourse over his future, Postecoglou will not lose focus on Tottenham’s chance to taste European success for the first time since their 1984 UEFA Cup victory.

“Whatever happens beyond tomorrow is kind of irrelevant when you think about the opportunity that exists right now,” Postecoglou said.

“That opportunity is to provide something special for the football club, for the supporters and for everyone who has worked so hard.

“Not just this year, but for the 15, 16 years, however long it has been without a trophy and also the 41 years without a European trophy.

“I’m pretty good at just making sure all my focus is on giving this football club the best opportunity that it’s had for a while to do something special.”