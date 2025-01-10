Ange Postecoglou welcomes lack of VAR for Tottenham’s FA Cup trip to Tamworth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will welcome the lack of VAR for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Tamworth but will stop speaking about technology.

Postecoglou witnessed history in English football on Wednesday when – for the first time – referee Stuart Attwell explained a VAR decision to fans inside the stadium during a 1-0 semi-final first-leg win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Post-match, the Spurs boss questioned if the VAR announcement had given everyone a buzz and expressed his bemusement at the little opposition there appeared to be, given how much technology has changed football in recent years.

However, the 59-year-old appeared to have given himself a self-imposed ban on speaking about VAR before a rare fixture without technology this weekend.

“My answer is yes. You asked me if I was relieved (at no VAR) and I said yes,” Postecoglou said.

“Look, I had my say after the game and felt I had to because I had to clarify my position on it.

“But at the same time, I am also mindful that I think sometimes I have overstepped the mark because in some of those situations, I talk as an individual and as a person who loves the game and is passionate about the game, but I am also representing this football club.

“I have just to be careful about how much I talk about it and I would rather talk about football to be honest.

“I think I have had my say on those kind of bits and I’ve left it for other to judge. I would much rather talk about football.”

They will go there and respect the fact that Tamworth will build it to be the biggest game of probably their lives Ange Postecoglou

There are 96 places between Tottenham and fifth-tier Tamworth, who play on an artificial surface, and Postecoglou revealed his players would train on a 4G pitch at the club’s training ground on Saturday in preparation for the fixture.

National League side Tamworth have already knocked out Huddersfield and Burton during a memorable cup run and they will be shown full respect by Spurs.

Postecoglou added: “We will respect the opponent because you always need to respect the opponent.

“I have enough experiences in my life of being the underdog and I know you are kind of almost hoping the team you play underestimate you, but we won’t.”

Asked how much of a culture shock The Lambs Ground – which holds 4,000 spectators – would be for his vastly-expensive squad, Postecoglou pointed out: “They are actually not multi-million dollar players, they are human beings.

“They are very sort of understanding. They are good people so they would never go to a place like that and disrespect it. Most have come from places like that. Some worse, let me tell you.

“So, I know people want to tag them as ‘multi-million dollars’ and maybe ‘spoilt’ but they are human beings and good people.

“They will go there and respect the fact that Tamworth will build it to be the biggest game of probably their lives.

“I am sure they will do their best to create an environment where they are proud of their ground, proud of their facilities because that is what they work with and that’s how we’ll treat it on the day.

“I don’t think that is an issue for us. What’s important is to prepare ourselves for a cup game.”