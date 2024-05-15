Ange Postecoglou fumes at Tottenham fan during Manchester City defeat

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ange Postecoglou fumed at a Tottenham Hotspur supporter during his side’s defeat to Manchester City before declaring the club’s “foundations” to be “fragile”.

The 2-0 loss ended Spurs’ slim hopes of Champions League qualification for next season as a second-half double from Erling Haaland kept the visitors on course for the title.

A number of home fans had been left conflicted ahead of their penultimate fixture of the season, with north London rivals Arsenal vying with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Postecoglou had bristled at suggestions ahead of kick-off that sections of the support would be rooting for a Spurs defeat.

The Australian manager appeared to lose his cool with one spectator at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, turning around angrily and pointing at the person in question, with those nearby suggesting that the individual had been urging Spurs to lose.

A season that begun so positively for Postecoglou has become increasingly fraught with frustration, with his side fading in their battle with Aston Villa for fourth spot.

While a place in next season’s Europa League will be theirs, the Tottenham manager suggested after the Manchester City defeat that he had real concerns about the club.

“The foundations are really fragile,” Postecoglou said. “The last 48 hours have shown me that. It’s inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate.

“I want to be successful at this football club, it’s why I was brought in. So what other people, how they want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me.

“I know what’s important to build a winning team – that’s what I need to concentrate on.”

Spurs take on Sheffield United in their final fixture on Sunday.