I’m all good – Angel Gomes posts update following head injury

The former Manchester United academy graduate was hospitalised following a half-hour delay.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 18 August 2024 15:01
Angel Gomes has played down fears of a serious head injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Angel Gomes has played down fears of a serious head injury (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has allayed fears that he has suffered a serious head injury following a collision against Reims on Saturday.

The former Manchester United academy graduate was hospitalised following a half-hour delay during Saturday’s 2-0 win after being knocked unconscious in a collision with defender Amadou Kone.

However, the 23-year-old, who was released by United in 2020, posted an update from hospital.

 

Pictured on a trolley wearing a neck brace, Gomes wrote on Instagram: “Just a message to let everyone know that I’m all good!

“The support has been overwhelming and I just thank God everything is okay. Love and blessings!

“PS. Remind me not to jump for no more headers.”

