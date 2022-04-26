Aston Villa and England defender Anita Asante has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

The star played 71 times for England, including two World Cups, and represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics.

Asante is currently at Women’s Super League club Villa but she has also competed for a whole host of clubs including Chelsea, Rosengard and Arsenal.

"On the eve of my 37th birthday, it's time to announce my retirement from football at the end of the season,” Asante wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my family, team-mates, managers, fans and all the clubs I have played for.

"To say it's been a privilege is an understatement. It's been a dream."

Fans and footballers have been sharing their congratulations on an illustrious career which has seen her win 18 club trophies,

Chelsea star Fran Kirby wrote: “Some people forget that women’s football has been growing in this country for many years and it’s because of people like @NicenNeetz that we now are in a position to excel and live our dreams as professional footballers. Thank you Neets, congratulations on an amazing career.”

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright tweeted: “Happy retirement Neetz! See you in the studio.”

And former England captain Casey Stoney said: “Huge congratulations on incredible career. It’s been a pleasure to share the pitch with you and to be your team mate. A fantastic player and incredible human being.”

Asante has two matches left of the WSL season and her career. The club will play Arsenal and Birmingham City on the 1 and 8 May respectively.