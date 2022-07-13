New Zealand keeper Anna Leat signs for Aston Villa on two-year deal
The 21-year-old joins Villa from West Ham
Aston Villa Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anna Leat to a two-year deal.
The New Zealand international joins the Villans from West Ham where she made her senior debut last season, one of four appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.
The 21-year-old scored the winning penalty at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup against Japan to send New Zealand to the semi-finals.
Leat, who will join England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton at Carla Ward’s side, also represented New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
She said: “Aston Villa is an incredible club with a lot of history and it is an honour to join.”
“The women’s game, and this league is in such an exciting place and I can’t wait to be a part of this team’s journey.”
Villa will hope to improve on last season’s ninth-place WSL finish when they kick off their new campaign away at Brighton on 11 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies