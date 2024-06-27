Jump to content

Chin up Anthony! Gordon the butt of jokes in England camp after bike fall

Eyebrows were raised when the Newcastle forward turned up to training sporting a big cut on his chin, as well as on his hands and legs.

Simon Peach
Thursday 27 June 2024 15:36
England forward Anthony Gordon is sporting a big cut on his chin (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Gordon has become the butt of jokes in the England camp after the forward fell off his bike and gashed his chin.

The 23-year-old made his major tournament debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, which confirmed the Euro 2020 runners-up as Group C winners.

Eyebrows were raised when Gordon turned up to training two days later sporting a big cut on his chin, as well as on his hands and legs, which it turns out occurred when a recovery session went off track.

Marc Guehi revealed Gordon had been the butt of jokes in the England camp after the fall (Adam Davy/PA)
A number of players went on a bike ride as part of their recovery on Wednesday, with the Newcastle forward hitting the deck on the tracks at their Blankenhain basecamp.

England defender Marc Guehi said with a laugh: “He fell off his bike! The boys went out on a bike ride.

“I actually wasn’t there. I heard about it and I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him.

“Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin!

“But he’s OK, he’s OK, but he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp but he’s doing well.”

