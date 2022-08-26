Everton’s Anthony Gordon could be worth £100m, says Frank Lampard amid Chelsea interest
Lampard also revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is progressing well in his bid to return to fitness
Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon has the potential to become a £100m player as he said Chelsea have not submitted a £60m bid for the winger.
Everton have rejected one offer for the 21-year-old but while the Chelsea target Wesley Fofana has been omitted by Leicester amid uncertainty about his future, Lampard is set to pick Gordon at Brentford on Saturday.
Lampard coached Mason Mount at Derby and Chelsea and believes Gordon could follow the same trajectory to become worth even more than he is now.
He said: “I have been fortunate enough to work with fantastic young players in my time at Derby and Chelsea seen them develop and become Champions League winners and worth maybe triple figures and Anthony is in that bracket. He is ours, an Everton boy and the crowd relate to him.”
Everton are yet to receive an improved bid, with Lampard adding: “No it hasn’t come in he is our player and remains so, he is in the squad for tomorrow. He is a huge player for us. I am not talking about a number [for a transfer].”
Lampard has spent much of the summer trying to sign a striker to replace Richarlison and is adamant he will get attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.
“It will happen,” he said. We are well aware of and the last thing we should do is bring a player in on a whim or a rush who will not improve the squad now or generally but it is an area I want to improve.”
Lampard revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is progressing well in his bid to return to fitness, has an outside chance of being fit for the Merseyside derby and should be available to face Arsenal on 11 September.
He said: “I think he is slightly ahead of schedule but we must be calm. We can’t push him at this stage. If he trains in the middle of next week, will he be ready for Liverpool? That will be tough but we can start to look at the games after that.”
