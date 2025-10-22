Anthony Gordon reveals what Jose Mourinho told him after starring against Benfica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Gordon received a ringing endorsement of his Champions League quality from Jose Mourinho after helping to condemn his Benfica side to a resounding defeat at Newcastle.

The 24-year-old England international scored the first goal – his fourth in the competition in three games this season – and made the last in a 3-0 victory at St James’ Park on Tuesday evening as he played a starring role for the Magpies.

While his efforts won him the acclaim of his own head coach Eddie Howe and the locals among a crowd of 52,073, there was also praise from Mourinho, who made a beeline for the former Everton frontman on the final whistle.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho had words of praise for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon after the Magpies’ 3-0 Champions League win ( PA Wire )

Asked what the Portuguese had said to him, Gordon replied: “He said ‘You’re too much’, which is a big compliment for me because as a kid, he was my favourite manager in the world growing up.

“It’s quite weird because he was quite a defensive manager, but I just love the way… even then, the bench was getting up. He really creates a team environment, it’s like us against the world. I recognise that from my own game, so it was a big compliment.

“It means an awful lot. Even if I didn’t idolise him, a compliment from any coach at this level means a lot.”

Gordon’s performance was one of the highlights of an encouraging evening for Newcastle, who climbed to seventh place in the table as a result with six points from their first three games.

He opened the scoring, arriving with perfect timing to dispatch Jacob Murphy’s inviting cross with 32 minutes gone and, after substitute Harvey Barnes had made the most of keeper Nick Pope’s prodigious throw to double his side’s advantage 19 minutes from time, Gordon slid the former Leicester man in to double his tally.

Howe said: “I thought both our wingers that started the game did really well. It was great to see them combine for the first goal, that’s a really pleasing sight.

“Anthony played very direct and I thought athletically, he was excellent. He put a really big effort in both on and off the ball.”

If the second goal was impressive for Pope’s vision and execution, the third, which saw Nick Woltemade provide Gordon with a flicked return pass before he picked out Barnes’ run, was of picture-book quality.

The £69million Germany international is in many respects still finding his feet on Tyneside, but Gordon has been hugely impressed by what he has seen so far.

He said: “I was unsure of his game style when he first came in, how it would translate for me. It’s been unbelievable, to be honest. I didn’t think it’d turn out as well as it has.

“He suits my game so well. He sees the little passes I do round the corner – that’s my style of play as a winger. Not a lot of attackers can really play off that style, but some of his first touches, some of his little flicks – especially for third goal – that’s top, top level.”