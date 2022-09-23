Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Everton ‘progressing’ towards new contract agreement with Anthony Gordon

The 21-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 23 September 2022 07:43
Comments
Everton are reportedly close to securing Anthony Gordon on a long-term contract (John Walton/PA)
Everton are reportedly close to securing Anthony Gordon on a long-term contract (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Everton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.

The Daily Express says Leicester are prepared to give their embattled boss Brendan Rodgers more time to turn his career around after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Citing The Athletic, the paper reports the Foxes will give the 49-year-old at least the next match against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to try and save himself from the sack.

Elsewhere, The Evening Standard says former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has extinguished rumours that he is set for a move to the French club Nice. The 50-year-old would prefer to wait for a job in England, Spain or Italy.

And, staying on the topic of Nice, Foot Mercato adds, the former Bournemouth boss and England midfielder Scott Parker, 41, has emerged as a potential candidate to take the top job at the club in southern France.

Recommended

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly made a poor first impression at his new club (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kasper Schmeichel: RMC Sport reportsthat the 35-year-old Denmark goalkeeper has made a poor first impression at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.

Gerard Pique: The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona will have the option of terminating the contract of the 35-year-old centre-back a year early, in June 2023, if he features in less than 35 per cent of games this term.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in