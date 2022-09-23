Everton ‘progressing’ towards new contract agreement with Anthony Gordon
The 21-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Chelsea.
What the papers say
Everton are closing in on a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon. According to the i newspaper, talks with the 21-year-old forward are “progressing well” and both parties are keen to come to an agreement that represents the player’s new status as one of the Premier League’s “most exciting young prospects”. It comes after the youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea.
The Daily Express says Leicester are prepared to give their embattled boss Brendan Rodgers more time to turn his career around after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Citing The Athletic, the paper reports the Foxes will give the 49-year-old at least the next match against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to try and save himself from the sack.
Elsewhere, The Evening Standard says former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has extinguished rumours that he is set for a move to the French club Nice. The 50-year-old would prefer to wait for a job in England, Spain or Italy.
And, staying on the topic of Nice, Foot Mercato adds, the former Bournemouth boss and England midfielder Scott Parker, 41, has emerged as a potential candidate to take the top job at the club in southern France.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Kasper Schmeichel: RMC Sport reportsthat the 35-year-old Denmark goalkeeper has made a poor first impression at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City.
Gerard Pique: The Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona will have the option of terminating the contract of the 35-year-old centre-back a year early, in June 2023, if he features in less than 35 per cent of games this term.
