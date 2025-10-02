Anthony Gordon: Newcastle can be anything we want to be this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Gordon is convinced Newcastle can be “anything we want to be” this season after playing a key role in igniting their Champions League campaign.

The 24-year-old England international started the Magpies’ impressive 4-0 victory over Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise in Brussels on Wednesday evening as Eddie Howe’s new-look side finally rediscovered its swagger.

Goals had been in short supply for much of the season previously, dulling the effect of good performances, in particular the 3-2 home defeat by champions Liverpool with 10 men following Gordon’s dismissal.

Asked what the season could hold for his team, Gordon replied: “We can be anything we want to be this season. We can beat anyone in any game.

“I never go into a game thinking we’re going to lose. As long as we can keep that defensive structure, that creativity, we can beat anyone.

“You saw that in the Liverpool game. For the first 30 minutes before I got sent off, we dominated them and they’re the champions of England.”

Newcastle had won just two of eight games in all competitions before they ran out at Lotto Park, and they did so knowing a failure to add to that tally after a 2-1 home defeat by Barcelona in their opening European fixture would significantly dent their qualification hopes.

However, they need not have worried as they turned in perhaps their most coherent display to date to brush aside a team that had won 3-1 at PSV Eindhoven last month.

Nick Woltemade’s cheeky 17th-minute flick, which went in off defender Kevin Mac Allister, set the ball rolling, and two penalties calmly dispatched by Gordon and a fourth goal from substitute Harvey Barnes completed the job in style.

Record signing Woltemade had found himself in Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s firing line ahead of kick-off with the Bayern Munich executive claiming Stuttgart had found “an idiot” to pay £69million for a player the German club had also been chasing.

Gordon’s assessment of Rummenigge’s comments on a man who scored for the third time in four starts, however, was withering.

He said: “I don’t know why you’d comment on a player who is not at your club. It’s a bit stupid, to be honest, especially when the player has started really well.

“Had he started really poorly then you make that comment, but he’s scored three goals in four games, so it was a bit of a weird comment.”

Woltemade might have added to his tally had he managed to get his hands on either of the two penalties, but having seen former team-mate Alexander Isak boost his goals tally from the spot during his time on Tyneside, Gordon was in no mood to let that happen.

He said: “I don’t mind him wanting to take it. A striker should want to take it. But I’ve won too many and not taken them at this club. Now Alex is gone, they’re definitely mine.”