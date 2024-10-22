‘A perfect match’: Anthony Gordon signs new long-term contract at Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England winger Anthony Gordon has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle, the club have announced.

The 23-year-old joined in January 2023 from Everton, where he had come through the academy, and has gone on to make 74 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 15 goals and registering 11 assists.

That included playing in the Champions League last season, a campaign during which he also made his senior England debut before going on to be part of the squad that finished as Euro 2024 runners-up.

Gordon said in quotes on Newcastle’s official website: “I just think the club’s in a great place.

“Since the takeover (in 2021) it’s just been up and up. Me and the gaffer (Eddie Howe) are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

“I’m very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me – and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy.

“Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We (he and his family) have always felt settled because Geordies are so easy-going and so welcoming, very easy to speak to and always want the best for you. It’s a very easy place to come and live, I think. I feel very connected to everyone – team-mates, fans and everyone involved.”

Howe said: “I’m delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.

“He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it’s clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters.

“There’s even more to come from Anthony and I’m excited about what’s ahead for him and us.”