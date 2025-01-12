Substitute Anthony Gordon on target from spot as Newcastle rally to beat Bromley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to ease Newcastle into the FA Cup fourth round after Eddie Howe was forced to turn to his big guns to see off League Two Bromley.

Head coach Howe made nine changes to the side which beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek as he attempted to rest key men, but saw his understudies fail to impress in a first half during which Cameron Congreve fired the visitors into an eighth-minute lead in front of a crowd of 52,088 at St James’ Park.

Lewis Miley levelled before half-time, but such was Howe’s displeasure that he sent on Gordon and Guimaraes after the restart and saw the England international convert a 49th-minute penalty before 21-year-old striker Will Osula wrapped up a 3-1 win and an eighth on the trot for the first time since 2016 with his first goal for the club.

Harvey Barnes made early inroads as the Magpies looked for a fast start against Bromley’s five-man defence, and the £38million man should have done better after bursting into the box with six minutes gone only to shoot into the side-netting from an unlikely angle when there were more realistic options inside.

However, it was the visitors who sent their travelling supporters into raptures two minutes later when Corey Whitely fed Congreve 25 yards out and he escaped Miley’s attentions before steering a left-footed shot past the sprawling Martin Dubravka.

They might have been in dreamland with 14 minutes gone when full-back Danny Imray intercepted Lloyd Kelly’s pass to Matt Targett deep inside his own half and raced upfield before firing across Dubravka, but also wide of the far post.

However, the Magpies were level within two minutes when, after Osula had rounded keeper Grant Smith from Miley’s through-ball but could not get a shot away, Barnes recycled and Miley smashed a long-range effort past the keeper and into the net.

Barnes fired over from a similar position three minutes later as Newcastle warmed to their task and, although Deji Elerewe threatened from a Congreve corner, the traffic remained very much in one direction.

The home side were having to remain patient as the visitors got men behind the ball and were commendably organised, but they did not help themselves with a lack of pace and incision hampering their build-up play.

Howe delivered a transparent verdict on a tepid first-half display when he sent on Guimaraes and Gordon for Joelinton and Barnes, and the former Everton forward wasted little time in making an impact.

Targett was tripped by Ben Thompson as he carved his way into the box and Gordon sent Smith the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-1.

Guimaraes in particular injected much-needed urgency as the Magpies upped their tempo with Gordon seeing a 58th-minute shot from a well-worked corner blocked.

But it was Osula who increased their advantage three minutes later when he cut inside from the right and smashed an unstoppable drive past Smith to end any hopes of a fightback.