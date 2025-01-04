More misery for Tottenham as in-form Newcastle fight back to secure victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Newcastle came from behind to clinch a fifth straight Premier League win and inflict more pain on Ange Postecoglou’s depleted Tottenham.

Spurs, who were without 11 players, went ahead after four minutes through Dominic Solanke but their celebrations were short-lived with Anthony Gordon able to equalise in the sixth minute.

There was an element of controversy about the leveller after Joelinton handled in the build-up, but VAR allowed the goal to stand and Eddie Howe’s men claimed all three points thanks to Alexander Isak’s 14th goal of the season before half-time.

Tottenham had won this fixture 4-1 against an injury-ravaged Newcastle last season, but this time they were depleted, and illness to Fraser Forster meant third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin made his first appearance for the club.

Postecoglou named captain Son Heung-min and James Maddison on the bench and watched Spurs make the perfect start after four minutes.

Lucas Bergvall, one of five players recalled, carried the ball forward before Pedro Porro superbly crossed in for Solanke to head into the bottom corner.

Solanke’s 11th goal of the campaign occurred in front of new England boss Thomas Tuchel, who watched another Three Lions international find the net two minutes later.

Newcastle winger Gordon arrowed an effort into the bottom corner for his fifth strike of the season, but it was mired in controversy.

Gordon got away from Radu Dragusin after Joelinton intercepted Lucas Bergvall’s pass with his hand and yet a quick VAR check deemed the contact of the Newcastle midfielder to be accidental.

A furious Postecoglou stood with his arms outstretched in disbelief before cheers from the home fans greeted the booking of Dan Burn for a cynical foul on Dejan Kulusevski.

Spurs academy graduate Austin made his first save soon after when he nervously pushed Gordon’s latest strike wide.

Postecoglou and his coaching staff were apoplectic again on the touchline when the already-cautioned Burn handled inside the centre circle, but referee Andrew Madley waved away appeals for a second yellow card.

It should have been 2-1 to Newcastle just past the half an hour mark when Jacob Murphy picked out Isak, who inexplicably poked wide.

The in-form Swedish striker did not make the same mistake with seven minutes of the first half left as he managed to get the final touch on Murphy’s next dangerous cross – after Radu Dragusin failed to clear – to score for a fourth consecutive match.

Dragusin had to be replaced at half-time with full-back Djed Spence moved to centre-back and forgotten man Sergio Reguilon introduced.

It failed to knock Tottenham, who started the second half strongly and almost equalised in the 55th-minute when Martin Dubravka spilled Pape Sarr’s weak effort, which saw Brennan Johnson fire against the post from a tight angle before Kulusevski’s follow-up was blocked.

A lengthy stoppage occurred soon after when Gordon got caught in the area by Kulusevski and required treatment. This gave Postecoglou time to send for the cavalry.

Yves Bissouma, Maddison and Son were introduced with 28 minutes left, but another break in play after Austin took a whack halted the hosts’ momentum.

Maddison did eventually take control and after he had a dangerous free kick cleared, the Spurs playmaker curled agonisingly wide in the 81st-minute.

Two further chances were created in stoppage-time, but both Solanke headers failed to find the net as Tottenham tasted defeat again.