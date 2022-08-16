Everton reject opening Chelsea offer for Anthony Gordon
The Toffees may face a battle to keep their homegrown starlet
Everton have rejected a bid from Chelsea for Anthony Gordon as Thomas Tuchel has stepped up his interest in the winger.
Chelsea face a decision whether to come back with a second offer of around £50 million to test Everton’s resolve to keep the England Under-21 international.
Their position has been that Gordon is not for sale while manager Frank Lampard is keen to build around the 21-year-old, who he feels is a key player in his plans.
But an even bigger bid could help Everton finance their summer dealings, with Lampard in need of another striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was injured and looking for midfield reinforcements.
Everton had hoped to give Gordon a new contract to reflect his development into a first-team player. He has three years left on the deal he signed in 2020 and has not rejected an improved offer, but nor has anything been agreed.
A move for Gordon could take Chelsea’s summer spending past £200m. Since Todd Boehly’s takeover, they have bought Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina.
Manager Tuchel has been keen to add to his forward line after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner left Stamford Bridge, though bringing in Gordon could allow Hakim Ziyech or Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies