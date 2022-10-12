Jump to content

Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker may return for Newcastle

Martial suffered latest setback in Sunday’s win at Everton

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:04
<p>Martial suffered latest setback in Sunday's win at Everton </p>

Martial suffered latest setback in Sunday’s win at Everton

(Getty Images)

Anthony Martial is out of Manchester United’s Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia but could return to training before the weekend.

Martial was substituted midway through the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton with a suspected back injury.

The 26-year-old's start to the season has been disrupted by hamstring and Achilles injuries, despite impressing with three goals and two assists in his limited time on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag ruled Martial out of Thursday's Group E clash but holds out hope of him being available for Sunday's Premier League visit from Newcastle United.

"Not [training] today," Ten Hag said, when asked about Martial's availability. "We will see how he develops to Sunday.

"Harry [Maguire] is out. Longer-term, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka," the United manager added.

Ten Hag said that he is "disappointed" he has not been able to call upon Martial more often this season due to his fitness struggles.

"I've had several talks about that with him, really disappointed for him. From the quality, all the minutes he played, he played well.

"Even Sunday, the assist for Antony, the pressing was good, he was an important factor and played well. But obviously, he fell out and it's dispapointing for him and disappointing for the team as well.

"Of course, I want every player to be available, sometimes it's disappointing when they're not available, especially with all the games coming up and when they're not available you have to deal with the situation and I focus on the players available."

