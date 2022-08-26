Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United’s trip to Southampton after picking up an Achilles injury in the win over Liverpool, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting line-up.

Martial impressed as a second-half substitute in Monday’s win at Old Trafford, setting up Marcus Rashford for United’s second goal.

The 26-year-old was returning from a hamstring injury picked up during pre-season but is now set to sit out once more, with Erik ten Hag hopeful he will return in time to face Leicester City next Thursday.

“Anthony Martial is not fit,” he said. “He came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game. We have to wait. I cannot tell the prognosis, I hope he will be available for the next game.”

Although Martial will not travel to St Mary’s, new signing Casemiro is available for selection following the completion of his £60m move from Real Madrid.

“Casemiro is fit,” Ten Hag confirmed. “He did all the training sessions, he trained individual and the last days with the team.”

Ten Hag questioned his squad’s mentality and pride in the aftermath of their humiliating defeat to Brentford but believes that the mood at Carrington has improved after picking up their first points of the Premier League season against Liverpool.

“The spirit was already good, now it is better. It's clear it's one game, we have to build further on and everyone is aware of that.

“I think it helps of couse because I said before the game Liverpool, especially last year, it’s the best football team in the world and when you beat them it must give a lot of confidence.”