Manchester United suffer further injury blow ahead of FA Cup final

United will be without their first-choice centre-forward when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 30 May 2023 21:12
Comments
Ten Hag: " I’m really happy and proud of my team”

Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final with a hamstring problem as his injury-hit season has come to an end.

The French forward strained his hamstring in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday and tests showed he tore a muscle.

Without Martial, who has scored nine times this season, United’s 30-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford could play as a centre-forward against Manchester City at Wembley.

Wout Weghorst, who has only scored twice in his loan spell and who has not found the net in his last 15 games, is the other option available to manager Erik ten Hag.

Martial has been Ten Hag’s first-choice striker this season but has only started 17 of their 61 matches in all competitions and has only struck two goals in his last 12 appearances.

However, he did score twice against City as a substitute in United’s 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Concerns about Martial’s fitness are a reason why Ten Hag’s major objective in the summer transfer market is to sign a centre-forward.

United are also waiting to see if winger Antony will recover from an ankle injury in time, with Ten Hag saying the Brazilian will "probably" be fit.

