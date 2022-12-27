Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aberdeen launch investigation into racist abuse suffered by Anthony Stewart

The Dons captain was sent off in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by St Mirren and was targeted on social media

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 27 December 2022 20:39
Comments
<p>Anthony Stewart, who used to play for Wycombe, was targeted with racist abuse at the weekend </p>

Anthony Stewart, who used to play for Wycombe, was targeted with racist abuse at the weekend

(PA Wire)

Aberdeen have launched an investigation to identify the individual who allegedly directed racial abuse at club captain Anthony Stewart.

Stewart was targeted on social media after being sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 when Stewart hauled back Jonah Ayunga and Mark O’Hara’s resulting penalty turned the game in St Mirren’s favour.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart,” Aberdeen said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Anthony has our full support and as a club we are currently undertaking a stringent internal investigation to try to identify the person responsible.

Recommended

“Aberdeen FC stands free from all forms of discrimination, and we will simply not tolerate this type of abuse.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in