Uefa’s referees’ chief believes wording of offside law needs to be improved

Uefa’s referees’ chief believes the wording of the offside law needs to be improved in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s controversial winner in Sunday’s Nations League final.

The France striker was in an offside position but was played onside after Spain defender Eric Garcia stretched to intercept a through-ball from Theo Hernandez and made slight contact.

Spanish players remonstrated with English referee Anthony Taylor over the decision to award the goal, which was allowed to stand because Garcia’s touch created a new phase of play.

Roberto Rosetti, Uefa’s chief refereeing officer, said Taylor had made the right decision but said the wording of the law had to be changed.

“Anthony Taylor made a correct decision based on the existing law and its official interpretation“ the Italian said.

“The player (Garcia) deliberately intervened to play the ball and the opponent (Mbappe) was not interfering with play.

“However this case shows us that the current interpretation of the law appears to be in conflict with the spirit of the law itself, which is to prevent any player from taking advantage from their offside position.

“Uefa’s stance is that there are ways to improve the wording to bring it into line with the aim of the offside law and of the spirit of the game.”

Rosetti said he had already been in touch with colleagues at world governing body Fifa and the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to discuss solutions at the latter’s forthcoming technical advisory panel meeting.