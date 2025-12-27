Kevin Schade hat-trick helps Brentford to convincing win over Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Schade’s hat-trick inspired Brentford to a thumping 4-1 home win over sorry Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo scored for the Cherries amid speculation over his future, with links to Manchester City intensifying in recent days, but he was overshadowed by Bees attacker Schade at Gtech Community Stadium.

Schade produced a smart seventh-minute opener before a comical own goal by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made it 2-0 before half-time.

A second for Schade followed at the start of the second period and even though Semenyo pulled one back in the 75th minute, Schade had the last word as he headed home in stoppage time to ensure Keith Andrews’ men claimed victory for a sixth time at home in the Premier League this season.

It was an afternoon to forget for Andoni Iraola and Bournemouth’s winless run now stands at nine matches.

All eyes before kick-off were on in-demand Semenyo, but after he had an effort saved, it was Brentford who made the early running.

A Michael Kayode long throw caused Petrovic problems before Yehor Yarmoliuk dragged wide moments later and with seven minutes played the opener arrived for the hosts.

Brentford’s leading scorer Igor Thiago turned provider as he clipped through to Schade, who held off the timid Bafode Diakite and angled into the bottom corner to end his seven-match run without a goal.

Semenyo remained at the heart of the action with plenty of endeavour, but a misjudged flick almost resulted in a second for Brentford only for Thiago to fire tamely at Petrovic after a counter-attack.

Kristoffer Ajer should have made it 2-0 when he headed wide from a Vitaly Janelt free-kick and Bournemouth were all at sea when Marcos Senesi’s poor clearance went straight to Schade, but he squandered the opportunity from inside the penalty area.

Lewis Cook required treatment for the visitors soon after and it temporarily halted Brentford’s momentum but Andrews watched his team grab a deserved second in fortunate fashion in the 39th minute.

Diakite’s difficult afternoon took another turn for the worse as he got back on the line to clear away Thiago’s deflected effort but only sent his clearance crashing into team-mate Petrovic and it ricocheted into the net.

Cherries boss Iraola had seen enough and introduced David Brooks, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson in a triple change at half-time.

It sparked wave after wave of Bournemouth attack at the start of the second period, but Brentford provided a 51st-minute sucker-punch.

After Alejandro Jimenez had a cross cleared, Schade broke at pace and poked home from Yarmoliuk’s cross to make it 3-0.

It failed to deter Bournemouth as Brooks was thwarted by Caoimhin Kelleher before Kluivert had a shot blocked and then hit the post from close range.

The deficit was reduced with 15 minutes left when Jimenez burst into the area and his cross was finished off by Semenyo with a back-heel a couple of yards out.

No comeback followed and despite an open-goal miss by Keane Lewis-Potter late on, Schade completed his hat-trick when he headed home Mikkel Damsgaard’s centre in stoppage time.