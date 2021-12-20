‘Really good player’ Harry Winks impressing Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Winks delivered a man-of-the-match performance in his first Premier League start under the Italian

Jonathan Veal
Monday 20 December 2021
Harry Winks could have taken a big step towards winning over new boss Antonio Conte, who described the midfielder as a “really good player” after his display against Liverpool.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg absent and Oliver Skipp on the bench, Winks was entrusted with his first Premier League start under the Italian and delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-2 draw.

The 25-year-old’s future looked in doubt and was frozen out under Nuno Espirito Santo and even spoke out at his lack of game time and hinted the upcoming transfer window might have seen him move on.

Conte has promised to evaluate all of his players before next month and Winks could have made a point.

“I think a good performance, but I didn’t have doubts about this,” he said. “Harry Winks is working very hard. He impressed me in training sessions for his commitment, his will, his desire. I think he’s a really good player.

“When we play in this way, with this formation, with a number four in front of the three central defenders, I think he’s very, very good. Very good.

“Good performance from him and Dele played a good game.”

It was also Alli’s first Premier League start of the Conte reign and there have been reports this week that the 25-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan in January.

His performance was marred by missing a golden chance in the first half, but it was a decent showing overall.

“Dele, if we play with a 3-5-2, he’s a midfielder that is good physically, strong physically, good technique, good penetration because he has the right ability to attack,” Conte said. “He had chances to score but good performance.

“Also (Ryan) Sessegnon. I know that if we want to improve, if we want to improve our level, I need to improve every single player that we have. This is the only way, the only path that we have to do.

“I know that if we improve every single player, we improve the level of this team. Otherwise it will be very difficult to be competitive.”

