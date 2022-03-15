Antonio Conte willing to walk away as he reiterates his vision for Tottenham

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has reiterated that he will not compromise on his vision for the club and will walk away if it is not matched.

The Italian has already said he would be happy to stay at the club if they can match his ambition going forward.

Conte’s vision is for much more than the current position of his side, which sees them as big outsiders for the top four, with a top-six finish not a certainty either.

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to challenge for top honours (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

He wants to be challenging for the top honours, but that is likely to require his squad to undergo major – and expensive – surgery.

Conte is not budging, though, and will walk away if he feels the club are not on the same page.

“Honestly I have my vision and the vision is this, it does not change,” he said.

“The vision was the same in the past, the vision is the same in the present, the vision will be the same in future. The vision will be this.

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham is sure to be raised again in the summer (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“I stop if the vision of someone is not the same. OK. It is OK. I have a vision. One vision. I want to fight to win. I want to fight to be competitive. I want to feel that we only have one per cent but we need one per cent to win the title or a trophy in which we participate.

“We have to feel this. This is my vision and I continue to have this vision. And then I know that there are different visions and many clubs have different visions but I think which is my vision and the vision that brought me to be competitive and for sure I follow my vision in any case.”

Conte’s vision will surely have star man Harry Kane and the front and centre, but the England captain’s future is sure to be a talking point again this summer.

He failed to force through a move to Manchester City last summer but is reportedly interesting Manchester United this time around.

Conte says now is not the right time to discuss Kane’s future.

“In this moment I think it is not important to speak about the future. In this moment it is important to see the present because the present is more important in this moment,” he said.

“We have to go 11 games and to try to get the best in these 11 games and then we will see. In this moment it is important to be focused on the present and we have a lot of time to sit around the table and then to speak about everything.

“At the end of the season everyone has to speak about their own vision. And I speak about my vision, and I think also the club will speak about their vision, and (Fabio) Paratici will speak about his vision, and then we will see.

“After this we will see now is too early. We have to be in the present, the future is very far in this moment. For sure there will be a moment when we will go to take decisions.”