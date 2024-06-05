Antonio Conte returns to football management with new job

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Antonio Conte has been appointed as Napoli’s new head coach, the club have announced.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has signed a three-year contract, keeping him at the Serie A club until 2027.

Conte, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017, told Napoli’s official website: “Napoli is a place of global importance. I’m happy and excited to sit on the Azzurri bench.

“I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my best for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total.”

Napoli won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years in 2023 under Luciano Spalletti, who then went on sabbatical but became Italy’s head coach soon after.

Since then, the Partenopei have sacked both Rudi Garcia, after 16 games, and Walter Mazzarri, after three months, with Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona taking over as interim boss until the end of last season.

Antonio Conte’s time at Spurs ended badly ( PA Wire )

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis added: “Today marks the beginning of a new important chapter in the history of Napoli.

“Antonio is a top coach, a leader, with whom I am sure that the necessary re-foundation will start after the conclusion of the cycle that led us to win the Scudetto last year after many seasons at the top of Italian football.”

Conte, who has also had spells in charge of Juventus and Italy, has been without a job since departing Tottenham by mutual consent in March 2023 after 16 months in charge.

Napoli failed to qualify for European football last season, finishing ninth in the table, seven points off the Europa Conference League place.