‘We melted like snow in the sun’: Conte apologises after heavy loss in first game
Conte was taking charge of his first competitive match since taking the Napoli manager role in June
Napoli manager Antonio Conte has said his team “melted like snow” in a loss to Verona in their opening match of the new Serie A season.
The Italian was taking charge of his first competitive match for Napoli, who he joined as manager in June, but the 2023 Scudetto champions fell to a 3-0 loss despite going in level at half-time.
Conte was quick to take the blame for the loss, saying that “I am the coach and it is right that I take full responsibility”, but he added that he felt that his team “melted like snow in the sun”.
“In the first half, there was only one team in it. I don’t think Verona had a shot. Having said that, we immediately let Verona have a shot at the start of the second half, and in the second instance we went behind,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia.
“Then we melted like snow in the sun. What I feel like saying is that we should apologise to the Neapolitan supporters, who follow us with such passion.
“I humbly apologise because the second half was unacceptable. A performance that shows we need to work hard in every aspect. I came to Napoli with lots of enthusiasm, with great desire. If I can help Napoli, I will,” he added.
Napoli won Serie A as recently as the 2022/23 season, and were in the Champions League quarter-finals in the same year, but have since sacked three managers after Scudetto-winning coach Luciano Spalletti left to take charge of the Italian national team.
And before the match, Conte had told the media that he “expected a difficult situation but not like this. I expected positive surprises but it’s been hard to find any. I expected better”.
“I don’t know when Napoli will become competitive. It could be 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years. I don’t know,” he added.
