Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is concerned about Oliver Skipp’s ongoing absence while also revealing Ryan Sessegnon has suffered another hamstring problem.

Skipp has been out of action since January with a groin injury that suffered issues with treatment and Conte does not know when the midfielder will be fit.

Sessegnon picked up another in a long line of hamstring issues during the 5-0 win over Everton on Monday and the Italian does not expect to see him before the international break at the end of this month.

Spurs are light in midfield and Skipp’s continued absence is a concern for Conte ahead of Saturday’s crunch visit to Manchester United.

“For sure I am a bit worried,” he said. “He started with a groin pain. And then now, we are talking about two months, two months and a half, that he is out.

“I don’t have so many midfielders. There is (Rodrigo) Bentancur and (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg and (Harry) Winks.

“To miss Skipp for a lot of time is not simple and I have to hope also not to have injuries for our midfielders. Bentancur has had a problem. And to have only two midfielders, you have to hope also to finish the game without injuries.

“For sure this is a problem. I am a bit worried, in my mind, the mind of the player [Skipp] is there was the desire to come back very soon, as soon as possible.

“But in this moment, if you ask me for a forecast about his return with the team, I don’t have an answer.

“For this reason I am really worried, we are talking about a player who was playing very well. We need to have another midfielder with his type of characteristic.”

Sessegnon’s time at Spurs has been blighted by hamstring injuries and the latest comes at a time when he was enjoying his first consistent run in the team.

Conte says they need to find a way to manage his problems.

“We are not talking about a new problem, we are talking about a situation that unfortunately is repeating,” he said.

“Not only in this season but also in the past. For sure we have to try with the medical department to find a solution to help this player.

Ryan Sessegnon (right) has been plagued by hamstring injuries (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“But sometimes also there is a predisposition to have this type of problem. And especially muscular problems. He’s very strong physically.

“Sometimes maybe to be so strong physically, instead of being good for your body, sometimes it can be a problem.

“For sure we are very disappointed, we hope to find the best solution to help him not have many injuries. We are hoping, as for one month and a half he was playing with continuity – his performances were good, excellent, he was improving.

“I understand, I have seen the disappointment of the player, he is very frustrated. This is the aspect I worry about. He’s very young.

“To see a player like him frustrated about these injuries, is a pity, and also we have to work with him in the human aspect, to stay very close to him and support him.”