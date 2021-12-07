Antonio Rudiger set for Chelsea exit with Real Madrid leading race

Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent next summer, with Real Madrid now leading the race to sign the 28-year-old.

Rudiger’s brother, Sahr Senesie, who is also his agent, met with Madrid a few weeks ago to discuss possible terms, with an informal agreement between the parties understood to be in place, although nothing has been signed as of yet.

Sanesie also met with representatives of Bayern Munich last week, who are still hopeful of challenging Madrid for Rudiger’s signature.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also expressed an interest in Rudiger, but the German international would prefer to move abroad if new terms cannot be agreed with Chelsea.

Chelsea have offered Rudiger a new deal, but it is understood the terms are significantly less lucrative than those being discussed by both Madrid and Bayern as it stands.

Rudiger has been outstanding since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager last January and has played in all but one of their Premier League matches this season.

“He (Rudiger) has been outstanding from day one and is getting better and better at a very high level,” Tuchel said after Chelsea’s victory over Leicester last month.

“The situation is the situation. We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations, there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision.

“It can happen these days but it does not affect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t affect his behaviour. He is fully committed to Chelsea right now and I am absolutely sure he feels the trust, respect and love from the club and spectators.”