Football rumours: Real Madrid favoured as Antonio Rudiger’s next destination

Plus, could Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis find a home with a resurgent Championship club?

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 December 2021 08:30
A path away from Stamford Bridge has reportedly started to emerge for Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

A path away from Stamford Bridge has started to emerge for Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to the Guardian. The paper says Real Madrid are now favourites to sign the Chelsea defender on a free in the summer. The 28-year-old was crucial in the Blues’ run to Champions League glory last season but the club have yet to make progress on a new deal.

Shifting to Portugal where Braga have reportedly been contacted by a Premier League side keen on their own talented defender. The Sun reports Brentford have spoken with the Archbishops about signing left back Francisco Moura, 22, and are ready to snap him up in January.

Could the Premier League be calling to Sven Botman? (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Guardian reports Sven Botman has become a priority signing for Newcastle in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old Dutch centre-back is reportedly seen as offering an answer to the Magpies’ defensive woes, which have seen them concede a league-worst 34 goals this campaign. The paper adds the club are also interested in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United permanently or on loan.

Recommended

Championship side Nottingham Forest are monitoring Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis with a view to bringing him across on loan, reports the Birmingham Mail. The striker has only featured once for his club in the Premier League this season and recently told the Beautiful Game podcast he needed to play games “whether it’s at Villa or somewhere else”.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Edinson Cavani: The striker’s brother has suggested the Uruguay international, 34, will soon leave Manchester United to play in Brazil, according to the Manchester Evening News, while Marca reports Brazilian club Corinthians as well as Barcelona and Juventus are all interested in him.

Luis Diaz: TeamTalk cites Fichajes as saying United are ready to go up against Liverpool and Manchester City to sign the 24-year-old winger from Porto.

