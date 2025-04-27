Antonio Rudiger apologises after throwing ice at referee in fiery Copa del Rey final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has apologised for his behaviour in the 3-2 extra-time loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday when he was shown a straight red after he erupted in fury and threw an object at the referee.

The incident occurred when the official called a foul for a challenge by forward Kylian Mbappe on defender Eric Garcia, denying Real a final chance to find an equaliser moments after Barcelona's Jules Kounde scored the winner in the 116th minute.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea's decision sparked an outburst of rage among the Real Madrid players, especially Ruediger who was on the bench after being substituted earlier.

The German saw a straight red for his reaction and had to be restrained by his teammates and coaching staff to prevent him from bursting into the pitch and throwing bags of ice at the official.

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I'm very sorry for that," Ruediger said on his social media accounts on Sunday.

"We played a very good game from the 2nd half on. After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

His teammates Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham, after the final whistle, were also shown red cards for unsportsmanlike conduct, although the centre back is the one most at risk of facing a severe sanction for his actions.

Ruediger could be suspended for a range of four to 12 matches according to the Spanish FA regulations and, being considered a serious sanction, he would have to serve the ban in all domestic competitions, including La Liga.

Real Madrid, last year's Spanish and European champions, have the league remaining as their only chance for silverware this season. They are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the standings with five fixtures remaining.