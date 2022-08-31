Chelsea transfers: Wesley Fofana becomes latest signing in busy first window under Todd Boehly
Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella are among the arrivals in west London.
Wesley Fofana has become the latest player to join Chelsea and conclude Thomas Tuchel’s search for defensive reinforcements.
The France Under-21 international joins from Leicester for a reported fee of around £70million, becoming one of the most expensive defenders in history.
The centre-back, who played only seven times last term due to a broken leg, has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the other notable bits of transfer business by the Blues this summer.
Ins
Raheem Sterling: Kicked off Chelsea’s summer spending, arriving from Manchester City for £50m. Has started in all five of the Blues’ Premier League games so far, registering three goals and one assist.
Kalidou Koulibaly: Brought in from Napoli to replace Antonio Rudiger, the 31-year-old Senegal international showed in games against Everton and Tottenham that he will be an important figure in providing solidity to Chelsea’s back three. Positive start slightly marred by red card at Leeds.
Marc Cucurella: Spain international has brought energy and creativity down the left flank since an eye-catching £60m move from Brighton. Has silenced doubters with two assists in five appearances and provides Tuchel with options with his versatility.
Outs
Antonio Rudiger: The 29-year-old Germany centre-back left Stamford Bridge after turning down a lucrative new deal, instead choosing to join the European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Romelu Lukaku: Granted a loan move to Inter Milan for an initial fee of £7m after an unsuccessful return to west London.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Shipped out to Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan after falling out of favour under Tuchel.
Ross Barkley: Left Stamford Bridge as a free agent earlier this week after the Blues agreed a deal to settle the remainder of the 28-year-old former England midfielder’s contract.
Timo Werner: Returned to RB Leipzig after an underwhelming two years in England.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies