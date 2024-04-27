Burnley vow to ‘identify and prosecute’ tragedy-related chanting fans at Man Utd

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Burnley have vowed to help “identify and prosecute” fans who engaged in “tragedy-related gesturing and chanting” during their 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Zeki Amdouni coolly dispatched a late penalty to level at Old Trafford and earn a valuable point for the Clarets after Antony had opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal of the season.

However, this has been overshadowed as Burnley say they have been informed about “offensive footage” on social media from some of their travelling supporters on Saturday afternoon.

They released a club statement on X, which read: “We are aware of offensive footage currently circulating on social media from the away end of today’s fixture at Old Trafford.

“Tragedy related gesturing and chanting is completely unacceptable, and Burnley Football Club take a zero-tolerance approach.

“We will continue to work with Greater Manchester Police, Lancashire Police and Manchester United to help identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.”