Manchester United dealt Antony injury blow on eve of Real Betis clash

Erik ten Hag will also be without Alejandro Garnacho for the Europa League second-leg clash

Simon Peach
Wednesday 15 March 2023 12:57
Comments
Antony did not train with Manchester United on the eve of their Europa League clash at Real Betis.

The Brazil international was withdrawn in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton and was conspicuous by his absence at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

United lead 4-1 from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash and Erik ten Hag will also be without Alejandro Garnacho, who sustained ankle ligament damage against Saints.

Casemiro was sent off in that draw but his four-match ban only impacts domestic games so he could feature in Seville.

Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof were in training after missing Sunday’s match, while Anthony Martial again worked with the group as he steps up his recovery from a hip complaint.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

