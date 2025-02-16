Francisco Conceicao helps Juventus to Derby d’Italia victory over Inter Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Francisco Conceicao was the villain as champions Inter Milan passed up the chance to return to the top of the Serie A table after a 1-0 Derby d’Italia defeat at Juventus.

Juve’s Conceicao struck 16 minutes from time to settle an end-to-end encounter in favour of the hosts and prevent the reigning champions from taking advantage of leaders Napoli’s 2-2 draw at Lazio on Saturday.

Assane Diao and Nico Paz scored either side of half-time as Como eased themselves five points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory at Fiorentina, in the process ending a run of three league defeats.

Matias Soule’s stunning free-kick handed Roma a 1-0 victory at 10-man Parma.

Giovanni Leoni’s dismissal for a trip on Soule – he was sent off after referee Daniele Chiffi’s original decision to award a penalty had been overturned by VAR because the challenge had taken place outside the box – gave the striker the opportunity to curl home the game’s only goal.

Jurgen Ekkelenekamp scored twice for Udinese in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Empoli in which skipper Florian Thauvin added the third, and bottom-of-the-table Monza avoided defeat for the first time in five league outings in a 0-0 home draw with Lecce.

In LaLiga, Oihan Sancet spared fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao’s blushes with a 77th-minute equaliser which cancelled out Roberto Fernandez’s opener in a 1-1 draw at lowly Espanyol.

Manchester United loanee Antony scored for the third successive game as Real Betis beat nine-man Real Sociedad 3-0.

Antony opened the scoring after Igor Zubeldia had been sent off and Marc Roca helped himself to a double before Sheraldo Becker also received his marching orders.

Juanlu Sanchez’s double helped to cement Sevilla’s place in mid-table with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Real Valladolid – Isaac Romero and Dodi Lukebakio also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Vedat Muriqi’s double and a third from Dani Rodríguez were enough to secure a 3-1 win for Real Mallorca at home to Las Palmas, who replied though Stefan Bajcetic.

Nice edged their way back into Ligue 1’s top three after a 3-1 victory at lowly Le Havre.

Gaetan Laborde’s opener and an Etienne Youte own goal put the visitors in the driving seat and after Yassine Kechta had pulled one back and Nice’s Melvin Bard had been sent off, substitute Sofiane Diop increased their advantage at the death.

Substitute Nabil Bentaleb and Chuba Akpom made the most of Christopher Wooh’s 74th-minute red card to fire Lille to a 2-0 win at Rennes with both goals coming inside the final 10 minutes.

Second-half goals from Ernest Nuamah, Corentin Tolisso and substitute Alexandre Lacazette strengthened Lyon’s grip on a place in the top six courtesy of a 4-1 win at basement boys Montpellier.

Tanguy Coulibaly had given the hosts hope when he cancelled out Georges Mikautadze’s third-minute opener, but the visitors flexed their muscles after the break to prevail in some comfort.

Late goals from substitute Dilane Bakwa and Emanuel Emegha saw Strasbourg win 2-0 at Lens, who had full-back Deiver Machado sent off with 18 minutes remaining.

Substitute Farid El Melali’s free-kick in first-half stoppage time was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Angers at Reims, who are now without a league victory in 11 attempts.

Hugo Ekitike missed a first-half penalty as Eintracht Frankfurt cemented their place in the Bundesliga’s top three with a 3-1 home win over Holstein Kiel.

The hosts were already leading 2-0 through Hugo Larsson and Tuta when Holstein goalkeeper Thomas Dahne saved Ekitike’s 45th-minute spot-kick, but Can Uzun made sure of the points before Finn Porath’s consolation strike.

Jonathan Burkardt and Nelson Weiper were the goascorers in Mainz’s 2-0 success at Heidenheim, while Hoffenheim bounced back from Stanley Nsoki’s own goal to win 3-1 at Werder Bremen with Anton Stach, Tom Bischof and Gift Orban doing the damage.