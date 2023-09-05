Antony denies assaulting ex-girlfriend as Brazil drop Manchester United star

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United winger Antony has denied accusations by his former partner of assault, threats and intimidation, as Brazil dropped him from their international squad.

The 23-year-old winger is being investigated by police in Sao Paulo after Gabriela Cavallin gave an interview to UOL in Brazil in which she claimed that the footballer headbutted her, threw a glass at her and threatened to push her out of a moving car when she was pregnant.

Antony insists he is innocent and labelled the accusations as “false” in a statement released on his Instagram page.

He said: “Out of respect to my fans, friends and family I feel obligated to speak publicly about the accusations I have been a victim of.

“From the beginning I have handled this seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority. The police inquest is under cover of justice and therefore I cannot make its content public. However I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous with verbal offenses from both sides but I never practiced any physical aggression. Every time, whether in testimony or in interviews, she presents a different version of accusations. Thus, I come to deny the accusations made and inform that I remain at the full disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify what is needed. I trust the ongoing police investigation will reveal the truth about my innocence.”

UOL published photos, including those of Cavallin bleeding, and text messages apparently from the Brazil international.

Antony’s agent, Junior Pedroso, told The United Stand: "We are silent because there is an investigative process at a police station in São Paulo, Brazil. Several people that she named as witnesses are being heard.

“The investigative process requires great caution to ascertain the facts as carefully as possible. Antony will not pronounce himself until justice has given his opinion about the case, which in our understanding is unfavourable to Gabriela.

“What can be observed is that she always appears in the media when she knows that she can affect Antony. An example of that was the day he was called up for the Brazilian national team, and now on the day of his presentation. But the exposed facts are the same ones that are being treated in the investigative process."

Following the emergence of the allegations, Brazil confirmed Antony had been withdrawn from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus called up as a replacement.

“Due to the facts that became public this Monday, involving striker Antony, from Manchester United, and which need to be investigated, and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team,” a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation read.

“To replace him, coach Fernando Diniz called Gabriel Jesus, who was pre-selected on a list of 36 players, sent to FIFA.”

Brazil international Antony has denied the allegations (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Antony, who joined United for £86m from Ajax in 2023, has started all four of their games this season.

United decided that forward Mason Greenwood would not play for them again after an internal investigation into his conduct.

The England international, who has since joined Getafe on loan, was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after disturbing audio and pictures were made public.

The charges were later dropped when a key witness withdrew their involvement and new evidence came to light.