Angry Jamie Carragher tells ‘awful’ Antony to ‘just get off the pitch’ after Manchester United debacle

Erik ten Hag’s side were thrashed 4-0 at Selhurst Park

Sports Staff
Tuesday 07 May 2024 09:52
Comments
Antony has endured a difficult campaign
Antony has endured a difficult campaign (PA Wire)

Jamie Carragher fumed at Manchester United’s Antony after what he described as an “awful” performance against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag’s side were dominated by the hosts at Selhurst Park, slipping to a damaging 4-0 defeat having won just once in their last seven Premier League games.

It leaves Manchester United eighth and in danger of missing out on European football next season with both Newcastle and Chelsea finishing strongly.

Brazil’s Antony has endured another difficult campaign, with the winger struggling to make an impact since joining the Old Trafford club for a fee north of £80m in the summer of 2022.

And Sky Sports pundit Carragher was riled by his conduct after the latest subpar showing.

“Just get off the pitch!” Carragher, 46, yelled as footage was shown by the broadcaster of the Brazilian in discussion with teammates Mason Mount and Andre Onana. “Whispering behind your hand, you’ve been absolutely awful.

Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a damaging defeat (PA)

“He’s probably talking about one of the players or somebody else, or the set-up, or the manager, just get off the pitch.

“Shut up and get in. You’ve been beaten 4-0, whispering, talking - honestly, embarrassing.”

The 4-0 home victory continued an excellent run for Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian manager replaced Roy Hodgson in February and has steered the club through five games without defeat to make totally certain of Premier League safety.

They take on Wolves and Aston Villa in their final two games, while Manchester United take on Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton to conclude their campaign.

