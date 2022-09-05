Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Premier League’s 100 Brazilians: From Antony to Willian

Manchester United’s new signing is the 100th Brazilian to play in the Premier League

Tom White
Monday 05 September 2022 14:42
Comments
<p>Manchester United’s Antony is the 100th Brazilian to play in the Premier League</p>

Manchester United’s Antony is the 100th Brazilian to play in the Premier League

(AP)

Manchester United forward Antony became the 100th Brazilian to feature in the Premier League when he made his debut in Sunday’s win over Arsenal.

Here we look at the impact of his predecessors.

Most appearances

Willian, centre, is coming for the record held by Fernandinho, right (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho leads the way in Premier League appearances by a Brazilian player, but is set to be displaced this season.

Recommended

Fernandinho made 264 league appearances for City before returning home to Athletico Paranaense this summer, and collected five titles along the way.

Fulham’s summer signing of former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian brought the second-most experienced Brazilian in the Premier League back into the fray, and his debut as a substitute against Tottenham was his 260th appearance as he looks to reclaim the record.

Midfielder Lucas Leiva made 247 appearances for Liverpool, with current Reds forward Roberto Firmino now just 11 behind. Defender David Luiz played 213 times in the competition for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Willian is set to reclaim his appearance record from Fernandinho (PA graphic)

They are the only players to rack up 200-plus appearances but could be joined this season by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, currently seventh with 188 appearances, Tottenham forward Richarlison (178, eighth) and Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho (177, ninth).

Antony was the sixth Brazilian debutant in the competition this season after team-mate Casemiro, Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, Villa’s Diego Carlos, West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

Former Chelsea midfielders Mineiro and Lucas Piazon, QPR loanee Bruno Perone, Everton midfielder Anderson Silva and City defender Glauber never made it past a solitary Premier League outing.

Most goals

Roberto Firmino is the top-scoring Brazilian (PA graphic)

Two of this season’s in-form players top the Brazilian scoring chart in the Premier League.

Firmino’s brace against Bournemouth took him to 100 Liverpool goals in all competitions and his strike in the 2-1 win over Newcastle that followed was his 74th in the league – 13 clear of any of his countrymen.

Arsenal’s summer signing from Manchester City Gabriel Jesus has 61 Premier League goals, the only man other than Firmino over 50 – though more could follow this season.

Third-placed Richarlison has made a bright start to his Spurs career after moving from Everton and needs only two more goals for a half-century, while Coutinho is only two goals further back. Willian rounds out the top five but would need 12 goals to reach 50 this season, having never hit double figures before.

Of the 100 Brazilians to have played in the Premier League, Antony is the 65th to score.

Twenty of those have scored only one or two goals apiece – a number that includes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker along with the likes of Claudio Cacapa, Isaias and Douglas Rinaldi.

Clubs

Roberto Firmino has helped give Liverpool the highest-scoring Brazilian contingent in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Chelsea and Manchester City have fielded the most Brazilian players, 13 apiece, with Arsenal just behind on 12 – and ready to move level at the top should teenager Marquinhos earn a debut.

Liverpool’s seven Brazilians have combined for 989 Premier League appearances and with Arthur waiting in the wings to become the eighth, they could hit 1,000 as soon as October 1’s clash with Brighton should he join Fabinho, Alisson and Firmino in featuring regularly in the next three games.

Recommended

Chelsea follow on 941 Brazilian appearances, with 872 for City and 703 for Arsenal before a large drop-off to United on 445.

Firmino has led Liverpool to 128 goals, with City (118) and Chelsea (105) the other clubs to break 100.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in