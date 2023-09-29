Man United allow Antony to resume training despite assault investigations

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United have decided Antony can resume training and will be allowed to play for the club during ongoing police inquiries after three women accused him of assault.

The winger had taken a leave of absence, without being suspended by the club, and has missed United’s last four matches and will not feature in Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

His former partner, Gabriella Cavallin, made accusations of abuse in an interview with Brazilian newspaper UOL. Two further women, Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana, then made separate allegations against the 23-year-old.

Antony has insisted he is innocent and has spoken to police in both Brazil and England.

He voluntarily attended an interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday and submitted his phone for investigation. He also spoke to police in Sao Paulo in June and has not yet been arrested or charged in either country.

United said in a statement: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Cavallin claimed she was attacked by Antony last summer, when she was pregnant and before she suffered a miscarriage.

She said the £86m signing had threatened to throw her out of a car and alleged the footballer punched and headbutted here in January 2023.

Antony issued a statement on 10 September in which he said: “I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth.”