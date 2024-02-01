Rangers complete loan deal for Colombian winger Oscar Cortes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers have announced the signing of Colombian winger Oscar Cortes from French side Lens.

The 20-year-old joins on loan for the rest of the season with Rangers holding an option to buy him in the summer.

The Light Blues are reported to have rebuffed interest from Galatasaray in Ridvan Yilmaz after missing out on an immediate bid to sign left-back Jefte from Fluminense, with the Brazilian’s loan club APOEL Nicosia reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

Reports from Italy also claimed Hellas Verona were set to launch a bid to sign striker Cyriel Dessers.

Mikey Johnston has left Celtic to join West Brom on loan as Brendan Rodgers trimmed his squad ahead of the deadline.

Marco Tilio rejoined Melbourne City on loan on Wednesday and David Turnbull was set to follow the two wingers out of Celtic Park with Cardiff expecting to wrap up a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

Celtic were still to announce the the loan signing of Norwich and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah as the transfer window moved into its final hours after the 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Kevin van Veen is on his way to Kilmarnock on a loan deal until the end of the season after the Ayrshire club fended off competition from Motherwell and St Mirren for the Dutch striker.

Van Veen scored 29 goals for Motherwell last term but the Fir Park side missed out on taking him back after failing to match Killie and St Mirren’s financial input.

The 32-year-old scored five goals for Groningen earlier this season but lost his place in the team after a disagreement with the manager and was keen to return to Scotland to be with his family.

Hibernian signed two young centre-backs on loan, landing Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland and Owen Bevan from Bournemouth until the end of the season.

Dundee landed Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan after a temporary spell was halted in August following the signing of Trevor Carson.

Midfielder David Carson joined Livingston on an 18-month deal from Inverness while Motherwell sealed a loan deal for Rangers full-back Adam Devine.

St Johnstone announced the signing of striker Adama Sidibeh, 25, for an undisclosed fee from Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands. Jay Turner-Cooke has ended his loan spell in Perth and returned to Newcastle.

Aberdeen are said to have failed in late efforts to sign a centre-back while Hearts completed their business ahead of deadline day.

Ross County signed former Grimsby right-back Michee Efete on a deal until the end of the season.

Outside of the top flight, Queen’s Park head coach Callum Davidson believes he has pulled off “a bit of a coup” by signing 32-year-old former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson from Colorado Rapids.

Lowland League side Albion Rovers sold striker Joe Bevan to Premier League Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old scored 15 goals for Rovers after joining from Camelon 12 months ago.