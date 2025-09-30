Thomas Frank hails Tottenham character after latest fightback at Bodo/Glimt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank once again talked up Tottenham’s character but acknowledged they were second-best for long periods in a fortunate 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Spurs needed an 89th-minute own-goal by Jostein Gundersen at Aspmyra Stadion to spare their blushes against a team they beat 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League semi-finals four months ago.

Bodo dominated Tottenham from the outset and after a goalless first half where Kasper Hogh missed a penalty, two fine strikes shortly after the break by Jens Petter Hauge had the Norwegian minnows on course for deserved revenge.

The visitors stand-in captain Micky van de Ven reduced the deficit in the 68th minute and Spurs fought back for a third time this month after draws with Brighton and Wolves when Gundersen inadvertently deflected the ball in after Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Haikin saved Archie Gray’s shot.

Frank told TNT Sports: “I felt first that the positive is the mentality and character of the players was very good. They stayed in the game, kept fighting and that gave us a very good point away from home.

“When you’re 2-0 down in a Champions League game and especially against a Bodo team that is very good here, you should be happy with that. I am happy that we again got back in the game. I think that is very positive.

“I think until 2-0 and especially first half, it is fair to say Bodo were better than us. They are exceptionally good at what they are doing, very well-coached, so I think that was clear to see in the first half.

“We struggled a little bit defensively and there were not enough times we were there with the high pressure.

“I think the times when we were building up, we should have done that a little bit more better and been more brave on the ball, but after 2-0 I felt we got into the game and we were the best team for the last part of the game.”

Frank refused to blame Bodo’s artificial surface for a lackadaisical display in the Arctic Circle where the hosts threatened to run riot with Hogh’s wayward spot-kick followed by a gilt-edged miss by Sondre Fet before Hauge’s two excellent strikes.

“I don’t want to complain about the surface. It is what it is,” Frank said.

“There were situations where we should have kept the ball better, no doubt about that, but that can just be a day where we did not hit the highest level as a team or player. I think the most important thing is to keep trying and keep doing the right thing.”

Bodo boss Kjetil Knutsen was left with mixed emotions, saying: “I think we are more Glimt today than in May.

“I feel we showed the people the good of Glimt and I am proud of it, but still it is only one point.

“We know we are playing against a top, top opponent and unfortunately we were not fit enough to stay in the match for 97 minutes.”