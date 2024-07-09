Support truly

World champions Argentina face surprise package Canada in the first semi-final of the 2024 Copa America.

Lionel Messi’s side came through a tense quarter-final against Venezuela courtesy of a penalty shootout, and thought the Ballon d’Or holder missed his penalty, Dibu Martinez was once again the saviour for the Albiceleste.

Canada have had a similarly tight run to the semis, with wins against 10-man Peru and Chile followed by their own penalty shootout victory in the quarter-final against Venezuela.

And now both sides stand on the brink of history, with the winner meeting either Uruguay or Colombia in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

Argentina v Canada will kick off at 1am on Wednesday, July 10th at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12:50am. Sky TV customers can watch on channel 412, while Virgin Media customers can watch on channel 551. Amazon customers can also subscribe to Premier Sports via Prime Video.

Team news

Argentina have no suspensions to worry about before the semi-final, though Marcos Acuna is a doubt having sat out of the win against Ecuador. Lisandro Martinez, who scored Argentina’s goal in that game, will be fit despite coming off.

Lionel Messi should be fit once more despite missing the game against Peru, and he’ll hope to put his penalty shootout miss behind him.

With the back five set in stone, Lionel Scaloni’s only real questions are who comes in to midfield – between Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernandez – and who starts up front between Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, who is the tournament’s top scorer so far.

Canada’s Tajon Buchanan reportedly suffered a broken leg in training, so he will miss the game. Defender Derek Cornelius picked up his second booking of the tournament against Venezuela, but unlike in the Euros, bookings at the Copa America reset after the group stage, so he’ll be available.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has selected a different starting eleven for every game so far at the tournament, but left-back Alphonso Davies, forward Jonathan David and central midfielders Ismael Kone and Stephen Eustaquio are guaranteed starters.

Jacob Shaffelburg scored the opener against Venezuela, so he may retain his place on the left of midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, MacAllister, Fernandez, Di Maria; Messi, Martinez.

Canada XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Estaquio; Laryea, David, Shaffelburg; Larin.

Odds

Argentina 3/10

Draw 15/4

Canada 9/1

Prediction

As was in the case in the previous game between these sides in the tournament opener, expect Canada to be brave in attack and cause problems. Nevertheless, Argentina should have the quality to ease into another Copa America final. Argentina 2-0 Canada