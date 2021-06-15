Diego Maradona honoured with holographic display at Copa America

Diego Maradona was honoured with a spectacular light show as Argentina got their Copa America campaign under way.

A holographic version of the former Argentina star performed tricks inside the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio before his famous World Cup goal against England in 1986 was projected on to the pitch.

Monday’s pre-match display in honour of Maradona, who died last year at the age of 60, also included spectacular pyrotechnics, lights and music.

Maradona, whose clubs included Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli, is regarded as one the greatest ever footballers.

He won the World Cup with Argentina in Mexico in 1986, a campaign which included a 2-1 win over England famous for both his ‘Hand of God’ goal and a spectacular solo effort remembered as one of the best goals in the tournament’s history.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Chile (AP)

On the pitch in Rio, Lionel Messi scored a free-kick for Argentina in a 1-1 draw with Chile.

The Copa America tournament had been scheduled to take place in Argentina, but was moved to Brazil because of rising Covid numbers.