Uruguay travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina in the early hours of Monday morning in a crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Oscar Tabarez’s men are currently fourth in the 10-team group, from which the top four qualify automatically for next winter’s tournament in Qatar. Colombia are just two points behind in fifth.

Copa America champions Argentina, meanwhile, are two places and three points ahead in second, seven points behind runaway leaders Brazil.

These two last met in the group stages of the Copa America, with Argentina earning a 1-0 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 00.30 BST on Monday 11 October, taking place at El Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How can I watch it?

Argentina vs Uruguay will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at midnight.

Team news

Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso look set to start for Argentina after the chaos that engulfed them in the last round of international fixtures, when Brazilian health officials attempted to deport them from the country minutes after their match against Brazil kicked off.

Lionel Messi will likely be joined by Atletico Madrid’s Joaquin Correa in attack once again, with Paris Saint-Germain teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes strong contenders for a starting berth, too.

For Uruguay, Luis Suarez started up front on his own against Colombia, with Edinson Cavani on the bench. The last time they faced Argentina, though, veteran manager Oscar Tabarez went with both strikers, and could return to a 4-4-2 here.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paredes, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Messi, Gomez; Correa.

Uruguay: Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Gimenez, Vina; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, De Arrascaeta; Suarez, Cavani.

Odds

Argentina 5/7

Draw 11/4

Uruguay 28/5

Prediction

Uruguay haven’t beaten Argentina since 2013, and their ageing side may struggle to contain the hosts’ increasingly dynamic-looking attack. 2-0 to Argentina.