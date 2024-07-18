Argentina vice president defends Enzo Fernandez in racism row as Fifa weigh in

Support truly

Fifa is investigating a video circulating on social media that shows members of the Argentina national team singing about France’s players in a way that the French Football Federation (FFF) said was “racist and discriminatory”.

The FFF said on Monday it would file a complaint to the global soccer governing body over the video, in which Argentina players sing about France striker Kylian Mbappe’s African descent.

The video was posted by Argentina forward Enzo Fernandez on Instagram amid the team’s celebrations following a 1-0 victory over Colombia to win the Copa America.

“Fifa is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into,” a Fifa spokesperson said in a statement. “Fifa strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.”

Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten “caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations”.

“The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” he wrote. Fernandez’s Chelsea club teammate Wesley Fofana earlier described the video as “uninhibited racism”.

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez has apologised for the offensive video saying there is ‘no excuse for these words.’ ( REUTERS )

Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel defended Fernandez and the team, however, saying she would not tolerate the actions of a “colonialist” country.

“No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a song on the pitch or for telling the truths they don’t want to admit,” Villarruel posted on her account on X.

“Argentina is a sovereign and free country. We never had colonies or second-class citizens. We have never imposed our way of life on anyone.

“But neither will we tolerate that they do it to us ... Enzo I support you, (Lionel) Messi, thanks for everything! Argentinians always hold your head up high.”

Later on Wednesday, the Office of Argentina President Javier Milei said the country’s undersecretary for sports, Julio Garro, had been removed from his position for suggesting that Argentina captain Messi apologise for the chants.

“The Office of the President informs that no government can tell what to comment, what to think or what to do to the Argentine National Team, World Champion and twice champion of America, or to any other citizen,” the presidential office wrote in a post on X.

“For this reason, Julio Garro ceases to be Undersecretary of Sports of the nation.”

Fernandez’s Premier League club Chelsea said in a statement all forms of discriminatory behaviour were completely unacceptable, writing: “We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.”

Mbappe and other players of African descent on the France team were racially abused on social media after losing to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, prompting a senior French cabinet minister to call on Fifa to investigate.