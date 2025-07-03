Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Arianna Caruso fires Italy to opening win over Belgium at Euro 2025

Italy won their first match at the Euros for the first time since 2009 as they claimed all three points in Group B

Sports Staff
Thursday 03 July 2025 19:45 BST
Arianna Caruso celebrates her first-half opener
Arianna Caruso celebrates her first-half opener (REUTERS)

Italy won their first match in the Women's European Championship since 2017 as Arianna Caruso struck just before the break to give them a 1-0 win over Belgium in their Group B opener on Thursday.

Lucia Di Guglielmo's quick pass from the right found Caruso unguarded just outside the box and the Bayern Munich midfielder calmly curled a right-footed shot away from keeper Lisa Lichtfus to find the net by the near post.

Caruso probed the Belgian defence with multiple attempts in the first 20 minutes, after the match began with a minute's silence following the death of Portuguese national men's team striker Diogo Jota in a car accident.

Italy and Belgium held a minute’s silence before kick-off
Italy and Belgium held a minute’s silence before kick-off (REUTERS)

Belgium had more of the ball in the first half and made 10 attempts, two more than Italy, but failed to take the lead when Mariam Toloba shot wide in the 26th minute and Tessa Wullaert missed the target from close range four minutes before Caruso's goal.

Lichtfus's quick reflexes saved Cristiana Girelli's close range back-flick in the 64th minute to keep Belgium in the game, but the 2022 quarter-finalists were unable to find an equaliser as Italy made their first winning start in the tournament since 2009.

Italy will continue their campaign against Portugal on Monday, while Belgium play Nations League winners Spain.

Reuters

