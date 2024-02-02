Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has joined Fulham on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Friday shortly after the transfer window closed.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Fulham paid Chelsea around 4 million pounds ($5.10 million) for the 22-year-old.

Broja said to FFC TV: “It feels amazing. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started, meet the players and manager and play for the fans.

“The fans always play a big role and I can’t wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I’m going to work hard for the team and create a real bond.

“I’m really honoured and excited to be here.”

“I’m very excited that we’ve reached an agreement to bring Armando Broja to Fulham on loan until the end of the season. He’s a young and talented striker who is happy and motivated to join our squad,” Fulham CEO Tony Khan said in a club statement.

Broja made limited starts this season due to injury but he still managed 19 appearances, scoring his only Premier League goal against Fulham in October and another in their FA Cup third-round match against Preston North End last month.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino had said last month that the striker would have an important part to play for his side in the absence of Nicolas Jackson, who was away with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defending champions Senegal lost to Ivory Coast on Monday in the round of 16 of the tournament.