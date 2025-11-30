Arne Slot hails Alexander Isak’s ‘important’ first Liverpool Premier League goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot admitted Alexander Isak’s first Premier League goal for Liverpool was important for both him and the club.

Sweden striker Isak had just one Carabao Cup goal to his name following his protracted £125million summer switch from Newcastle.

But his well-taken strike against the Hammers, and Cody Gakpo’s stoppage-time goal, fired stuttering champions Liverpool – on a run of nine defeats in 12 matches in all competitions – to a much-needed 2-0 victory.

“It’s very important for us as a team that we went 1-0 up, but I think it was also important for him because I think it was his third or fourth chance of this game,” Reds head coach Slot said.

“I don’t think there was much more than 10 minutes in him to go, so then to score just before you come off was important for us, but also for him.”

Slot took drastic action in a bid to halt their alarming slide by dropping Mohamed Salah for Isak.

It was a big call, and the first time the Egypt striker had been left out of a Premier League starting line-up since April 2024, also at West Ham in a 2-2 draw.

That day Salah had a stand-up row with manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline before going on as a late substitute.

This time he did not get on at all, with Slot replacing Isak with Hugo Ekitike shortly after his goal.

“Mo has had an unbelievable career here at this club and will have a very good future at this club because he’s such a special player,” Slot added.

“We have four games in 10 days with only 14 to 15 outfield players available for us. Then you have to decide once in a while to make a certain line-up and you try to pick the best line-up for every single game.”

Liverpool were worthy winners, but they were helped by West Ham who, as they so often do, rolled out the claret and blue carpet to a team in need.

There was also a ludicrous red card for Lucas Paqueta, when the Brazilian was booked for dissent by referee Darren England, went back for a second moan and was duly sent off.

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I think we started well in the game. We required better accuracy, crossing and shooting. But we were in the game.

“How we conceded was disappointing. But we kept trying until the end, yeah.”

The defeat came hours after it was announced West Ham great Billy Bonds had died.

Nuno added: “We felt that we wanted to do another thing that can honour the memory of Billy Bonds, and it was not to be.”