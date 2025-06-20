Liverpool agree £40m fee for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are set to take their summer spending to £185million after agreeing a £40m fee for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The move has been touted for some time, with the Cherries holding out for £45m, but the PA news agency understands a compromise has been reached which will see the defender make the move to Anfield.

Kerkez, 21, is viewed as the long-term successor to Andy Robertson. The Scotland international, who is in the final year of his contract, is a target for Atletico Madrid but Liverpool will not force him out the door.

Hungary international Kerkez will be the third signing of the close season, with Jeremie Frimpong already on board and his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz finalising the details of a potential British record £116m deal after flying into Merseyside for a medical on Thursday.

With Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Marmadasvili set to join the squad when they reconvene next month, with a deal having been done with Valencia 12 months ago, head coach Arne Slot will have £215m of new talent available for the defence of their Premier League title.

And the incomings may not be finished there as, with Leverkusen interested in 22-year-old fourth-choice centre-back Jarell Quansah in a £34m deal entirely separate to the one sending Wirtz in the opposite direction, Liverpool will be on the look-out for another central defender.

Crystal Palace’s England international Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, is a player the club have been interested in but there will be other contenders for his signature.